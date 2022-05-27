Max Carlson, Jenna Manke and Madison Reis of Forest Lake; and Grace Navratil of Wyoming graduated from Winona State University.

Abigail Buesseler of Stacy graduated from the University of Mississippi.

Lynnia Alden of Stacy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ashley Erickson of Wyoming was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list.

