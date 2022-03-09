Holly Kundel of Forest Lake received a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities.

Luke Wallner of Forest Lake graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Bryce Westbrock of Forest Lake was named to Pine Technical Community College’s fall semester president’s list.

Kathryn Thorud of Forest Lake was named to Pine Technical Community College’s fall semester dean’s list.

Hailey Herzog of Forest Lake; and Susan Moravec of Wyoming was named to Pine Technical Community College’s fall semester notable achievement list.

