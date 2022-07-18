Caroline Schoessow of Wyoming graduated from Western Carolina University.

Ben Chatwin of Forest Lake graduated from Miami University.

Michael Pennison of Forest Lake graduated from Alexandria Technical and Community College.

Anna Weiss of Forest Lake was named to Alexandria Technical and Community College’s spring semester dean’s list.

Faith Hollihan-Moy of Forest Lake was named to Drake University’s spring semester president’s list.

Emma Armitage, Gavin Arntzen, Gabby Ayers, Natalie Berg, Ryan Brown, Jessica Collyard, Vincent Dimitrov, Olivia Ferderer, Caysey Frattalone, Slade Heald, Alexa Heath, Katelyn Johnson, Tara Lovas, Ethan Lundwall, Alexis Milbradt, Tess Moscatelli, Tina Ochsenbauer, Brooke Odland, Megan Philipson, Ashli Salokar, Aaron Sergot, Grace Sieber, Mckenna Slattery, Nathan Sloneker, Julia Slusarek, Kaley Springman and Garrett Swanson of Forest Lake; Parker Claseman and Cole Hook of Columbus; Samantha Folger, Natasha Friedges and Jules Horsfall of Stacy; and Madison Fogel, Hayden Krohnke, Paige Linhoff, Karley Odella, Jeffrey Shaw and Walker Tinklenberg of Wyoming were named to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s spring semester dean’s list.

Briana Hogstad, Jenna Hogstad, Courtney Leonard, Jake Ross and Geena Zebrasky of Forest Lake were named to Gustavus Adolphus College’s spring semester dean’s list.

Tags

Load comments