Anna Hanson of Forest Lake graduated from Iowa State University.
Jorden Duda, Anna Hanson and Paige Robinson of Forest Lake; and Mia Wang of Wyoming were named to the Iowa State University’s fall semester dean’s list.
Connor Johnson of Forest Lake was named to the University of Iowa’s fall semester dean’s list.
Ashley Erickson of Wyoming was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall semester president’s list.
Katie Crum of Scandia was named to the University of Minnesota-Crookston’s fall semester dean’s list.
Ying Gao of Forest Lake was named to the University of Minnesota-Crookston’s fall semester chancellor’s list.
Josilyn Farrier, Preston Leigh, Roman Notch, Chris Przybilla, Maria Schield, Alec Skar and Audrey Welter of Forest Lake; Rachel Croft and Hanna Storvick of Scandia; and Drew Christopherson, Danielle Johnson and Sydney Thibault of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s fall semester dean’s list.
Megan Crawford, Alexis Docter, Aidan Kwiatkowski, Parker Lay, Olivia Pekron and Macy Roberts of Forest Lake; Samuel Jackomino, Benjamin Kampfer and Charles Kampfer of Scandia; and Clara Olson and Tayjal Zeidler of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s fall semester dean’s list.
Brina Fulcher, Abigail Goodwin, Bailey Hansen, Ryan Moen, Bailey O’Donovan, Alyssa Ryan and Thomas Ulrich of Forest Lake; Belle Jackomino of Scandia; Kayla Burns, Erin Jacobsen, Hannah Jensen and Gavin Spreck of Stacy; and Sara Fuchs and Greta Odegaard of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean’s list.
