Brandon Johnson and Kate Sletten of Forest Lake; and Hanna Storvick of Scandia graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Thomas Schoessow of Wyoming was named to Northwest Technical College’s fall semester dean’s list.
Grant Ayers, Elly Capra, Ella Kneeland, Samuel Kolstad, Austin Nelson and Ava Schmoll of Forest Lake; Emma Sycks of Scandia; and Lance Nelson and Miranda Olson of Wyoming were named to North Dakota State University’s fall semester dean’s list.
Paige Bakkestuen, Elizabeth Campbell, Nathan Chanak, Kodie Engst, Klaressa Hollenkamp, Maggie McCormick, Maria Quigley, Lacey Wedell and Delani Wille of Forest Lake; Frankie Tarlizzo and Vince Tarlizzo of Scandia; and Emily Distler and Sean Sardeson of Stacy were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s fall semester dean’s list.
Kaylee Antrim, Bethany Hennen and Ellen Zupon of Forest Lake; Samantha Ricci of Scandia; and Benjamin Kietzman of Stacy were named to St. Cloud University’s fall semester dean’s list.
Maxwell Kelley of Forest Lake; Chase Lundholm of Scandia; and Jack Makelke, Tyler Mollner and Sarah Tower of Wyoming were named to the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s fall semester dean’s list.
Lauren Claseman of Columbus; Emma Armitage, Gabby Ayers, Natalie Berg, Colten Christy, Vincent Dimitrov, Logan Ebertz, Olivia Ferderer, Caysey Frattalone, Anisa Khan, Tara Lovas, Alexis Milbradt, Katelyn Nybakke, Tina Ochsenbauer, Megan Philipson, Ashli Salokar, Grace Sieber, Mckenna Slattery, Nathan Sloneker and John Stachel of Forest Lake; Zach Dornfeld of Scandia; Natasha Friedges, Logan Gilbert and Jules Horsfall of Stacy; and Brady Brill, Madison Fogel, Hayden Krohnke and Walker Tinklenberg of Wyoming were named to the Minnesota State University-Mankato’s fall semester dean’s list.
