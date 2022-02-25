Vanessa McGee of Columbus; Derek Steele of Stacy; and Ashley Gaard of Wyoming were named to St. Cloud Technical and Community College’s fall semester dean’s list.

Quentin Evans of Forest Lake; and Megan Wolff of Stacy were named to the University of Dubuque’s fall semester dean’s list.

Abigail Buesseler of Stacy was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall semester dean’s honor roll.

Samantha Clark of Forest Lake was named to the College of Charleston’s fall semester dean’s list.

