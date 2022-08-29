Luca Hale of Stacy and Nicholas Willcocks of Wyoming graduated from St. Olaf College.
Zoey Sonke of Forest Lake graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Amber Knudson and Sarah Schwensen of Forest Lake and Emily Roddel of Scandia graduated from Bethel University.
Andrew Kittelsen of Forest Lake and Mackenzie Klein of Stacy graduated from Normandale Community College and named to its spring semester dean’s list.
Sophia Boman, Staurie Cain, Erin Collins, Jacquelyn Fay, Ian Flickinger, Aleesha Gilbertson, Alexis Hickerson, Joslyn Hugger, Natalie Jacobson, Lauren Lafond, Claire Laudi, Kabao Lee, Jack LeGeault, Jacob Magnuson, Olivia Olson, Skyler Olson, Marina Roth, Maddison Schiek, Jack Schuldt, Nuchi Vang, Jack Walde and Amber Zebrasky of Forest Lake; Ian Dow and Lucas Gaffney of Columbus; and Ben Anderson, Sam Anderson, Kathryn Crum, Kaia Douglas and Grace Halley of Scandia were named to the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities spring semester dean’s list.
Andrew Valentini of Wyoming was named to Carthage College’s spring semester dean’s list.
Alexandra Belde, Kate Gemuenden, Grace Land and Emma Lombardo of Forest Lake; Sebastian Studier of Columbus; Teegan Johnson and Lindsey Muntifering of Stacy; and Abigail Drury, Sophia Pixley and Elisa Stewart of Wyoming were named to Bethel University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Derek Steele of Stacy and Ashley Gaard of Wyoming were named to St. Cloud Technical & Community College spring honors list.
Elena Getchell and Abigail Peterson of Forest Lake and Josh Cameron of Wyoming were named to St. Olaf College’s spring semester dean’s list.
