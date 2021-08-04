Sharon Ngassa of Forest Lake graduated from Berea College.
Rachel Smith of Forest Lake graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Emma Layland and Chelsie Moore of Forest Lake; Jessica Charpentier of Hugo; and Kayla Kosak of Lino Lakes graduated from St. Cloud State University.
Kayla Anderson, Alyssa Coleman, Amanda Gemuenden and David Jankowski of Forest Lake; Kyler Bahrke, Kylie Boeke, Michaela Craigan, Erin Olson, Kyle Parsons, Jacques Perrault, and Austin Reichow of Hugo; Landon Conrath, Zachary Eicher, Chloe Kallman and Madelyn Kolflat of Lino Lakes; and Troy Biernath of Wyoming graduated from Bethel University.
Ashley Nelson and Mika Peterson of Forest Lake; Nicholas Brewer, Mitchell Campbell, Venus Han, Nicole Hemstrad, Sloane Jensen and Ashley Reinhardt of Hugo; Jeni Farmerie, Samuel Lee, William Schwartz and Madison Vang of Lino Lakes; and Anna Navratil and Antonio Rubio of Wyoming graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Amy Chen, Phoebe Karan, Annikka Lamppa, Ally Mitchell and Anna Reifschneider of Forest Lake; Victor Anderson, Lydia Maleitzke and Ahna McMarty of Hugo; and Mia Schmidtke of Stacy , were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Corey Kloos of Forest Lake; Abigail DeLaRosa of Hugo; and Nicholas Gerlach and Jennifer Wilson of Wyoming were named to the spring semester president’s list at Bemidji State University.
Naael Mustafa of Forest Lake; Elizabeth Fairbanks of Hugo; Sophie Chiodo, Bradley Gallagher, William Gallagher and Carson Tembrock of Lino Lakes; and Samantha Holloway of Stacy were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bemidji State University.
