Nick Mogren, Haley Vail, and Alexis Welch of Forest Lake; Lucy LaValley and Savannah Rachel of Scandia; and Sarah Honrud of Stacy graduated from Winona State University.
Jared Hunt and Spencer Nelson of Forest Lake; Kayla Heilig, Amanda Jo Charlaine Hill and Tyler Leach of Wyoming graduated from North Dakota State University.
Thomas Marshall, Emily Peterson, and Kallie Taylor of Forest Lake; and Anna Schmidtke of Stacy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Teresa Anderson, Cory Berger-Hanig, Ashley Buermann, Kelli Bush, Max Carlson, Julie Godar, Afton Hoyt, Josephine LeGeault, Nick Mogren, Madison Reis, and Alexis Welch of Forest Lake; Savannah Rachel and Emily Sumey of Scandia; Daniel Findell, Megan Honrud, Sarah Honrud, and Megan Johnson of Stacy; Joshua Armistead, Madeline Dreher, Emily Goodnow, Grace Navratil, Brittney Severeid, and Megan Steele of Wyoming were named to the Winona State University spring semester dean’s list.
Rachel Smith of Forest Lake was named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh spring semester dean’s list.
Laura Kundel of Forest Lake was named to Augsburg University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Matthew Schoessow of Wyoming was named to Augustana University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Kyra Mann of Marine on St. Croix graduated from the University of Utah.
Faith Hollihan-Moy of Forest Lake was named to the Drake University spring semester president’s list, while Annika Weisjahn of Hugo was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the school.
Tori Rehfuss of Forest Lake and Janae Momchilovich of Hugo graduated from Marquette University.
Bailey Frattalone of Forest Lake and Brianna Lundy of Stacy were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s University.
Hannah Helsinky of Forest Lake was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Cadence Eischens of Stacy was recognized for academic excellence by the Knox College English Department.
Austin Smith of Forest Lake; Ambar Schroeder of Lino Lakes; and Derek Steele of Stacy were named to the spring semester president’s list at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
