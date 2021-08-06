Adam Burk and Jack Kluge of Forest Lake; Allison Brown, Lydia Downs, Grace Erickson and Austin Kindelberger of Hugo; Payton Huberty of Scandia; Melanee Matteson of Stacy; and Carter Stumne of Wyoming graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Lauren Claseman, Parker Clasement, Cole Hook and Ashley Johnson of Columbus; Gabby Ayers, Natalie Berg, Ryan Brown, Colten Christy, Jessica Collyard, Peter Hollenkamp, Margaret Isaac, Alexis Milbradt, Westen Peterson, Megan Philipson, Ashli Salokar, Grace Sieber and Julia Slusarek of Forest Lake; Evan Foss, Tsimmeej Her, Sabrina Kumlin, Jack Lutz, Brent Marciano and Molly Riley of Hugo; Caroline Hansen of Scandia; Jules Horsfall and Tori Nelson of Stacy; and Joshua Soukkala of Wyoming were awarded to the spring semester dean’s list at the Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Ian Dow and Nathan Goldade of Columbus; Margaret Beadle, Sophia Boman, Jacob Clark, Erin Collins, Ian Flickinger, Eli Freeman, Elena Gierke, James Hogan, Joslyn Hugger, Daniel Huynh, Leah Jaqua, Braedon Kemplin, Sarah Larson, Claire Laudi, Murat Mustafic, Olivia Olson, Lily Pope, Zachary Raabe, Journey Roberge, Marina Roth, Maddison Schiek, Gaohleechi Vu, Jordyn Wald and Amber Zebrasky of Forest Lake; Jenna Cashman, Jake Crooks, John Dosch, Natalie Dumas, Nathan Gabrio, Maija Gale, Sarah Graham, Jennie Hebaus, Melanie Humphrey, Kaycie Kinde, Sarah Korth, Nicholas Lee, Amy Nguyen, Lucas Olsen, Maija Olson, Grace Parsons, Jacob Parsons, Samuel Racine, Andrew Samrock, Emma Spindler, Olivia Stevens, Erin Suski, Noah Swanson, Andrea Thompson, Nicholas Toensing and Sydney Wyffels of Hugo; Ben Anderson, Sam Anderson and Grace Halley of Scandia; Grace Benda, Benjamin Cartford, Natalie Hausker, Jillayna Hoppe and Katherine Taylor of Stacy; and Joseph McMahon, Emily Nadeau and Abbygayle Wright of Wyoming were awarded to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities.
