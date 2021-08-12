Madelyn Audette and Mia Schmidke of Stacy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Aaron Bloomberg, Jane Burk, Maxwell Kelley, Spencer Notch, Brieja Parent, Nick Parent, Lyndsey Perron and Jason Schultz of Forest Lake; Zachary Beauclaire, Ben Belisle, Amanda Brown, Mason Cox, Bronte Gibis, Emma Hass, Mitchell Landsberger, Zachary Osmek, Jordan Sears, Bryana Sherrick, Chase Sullivan, Samantha Westlund and Daniel Wetherby of Hugo; William Dorrain, Zachary Halley, Kevin Jaap, Sydney Johnson, Logan Kissell and Chase Lundholm of Scandia; Ashley Bohn, Donovan Bohn, Mariah Byl, Ryan Collier, Madison Hadrava, Zachary Pilz and Samuel Pullis of Stacy; and Jordan Brelje, Hunter Damon, Tyler Mollner and Abigail Plante of Wyoming were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

