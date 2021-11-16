Wildlife Forever will accept Songbird Art Contest applications until Tuesday, Nov. 30. Artists in grades K-12 much choose between the American Robin, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Veery, Wood Thrush or Black-Capped Chickadee songbirds to portray in their artwork.

More information on how to submit an art submission and criteria can be found online at wildlifeforever.org/songbird-art-contest.

Tags

Load comments