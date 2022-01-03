The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that most of the state’s trails are not groomed and ready for individuals to ride on them, yet. Riders should prepare for uneven roads and should check local reports before going out until the DNR has properly groomed trails. Trail conditions can be found online at dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling/index.
Although snowmobile season starts Dec. 1 annually, there are three conditions that must be met before safe snowmobiling can happen:
The ground must be frozen with 15 inches of ice over wetlands or waterways to support a snowmobile.
There must be at least 12 inches of snow on the ground for trails to be properly packed and groomed.
Trails must be cleared of all fallen trees, snowmobile trail gates must be opened and signs must be put in place by officials.
In the meantime, while snowmobilers wait for proper conditions and grooming of trails, they should ensure registrations are up-to-date, review safety training protocols, and ensure vehicles are properly registered online at dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/index.
