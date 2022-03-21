Forest Lake boys swim coach Dominick Mancini started “recruiting” Jack True to his team when Jack was in fifth grade at Scandia Elementary.
“When I took over as coach, whenever I saw Jack I would say, ‘Jack, you’re swimming, right?’ And he would say no,” Mancini said. “Eventually, when I said, ‘Jack, you’re swimming, right?’ he said maybe. Then I said, ‘Jack, you’re going to swim the 500,’ and he said, ‘Wait a second!’
“Eventually in sixth grade he said yes. Basically I wore him down.”
True admits the story is completely accurate.
“I was a little nervous,” Jack admitted. “But coach Mancini wore me down.”
That may seem a bit surprising, since the True family has a history with the Ranger swim teams. Jack’s older brother Max, who graduated from Forest Lake last May, joined the program as a seventh grader and was a state qualifier, while his sister Grace also joined in seventh grade and also qualified for state as a freshman last fall.
“There’s a little pressure to follow them, but not a lot,” Jack said. “I asked my brother about swimming, and he said it was fun.”
So the youngest member of the True family joined the team, despite some concerns: due to cerebral palsy, Jack has limited use of his right side of this body.
So swimming for Jack involves more than just jumping into the water and moving his arms and legs.
Jack joins the swim team
Getting Jack into the water was never a problem.
He started swim lessons at age four – “I liked it a lot,” he said – and this past summer Jack joined Ranger Aquatics, a summer endurance program that prepares swimmers for the rigors of the competitive seasons.
“He found out there that he could do it – he could perform with kids his own age,” his mother Ann True said. “That’s when he decided he would join the team.”
Mancini knew having Jack on the team would be a plus, both in and out of the water.
“I knew Jack’s personality was one I wanted on this team,” he said. “He’s a fun kid who jokes around a lot. He’ll give it out, and he’ll take it, too. He fits in perfectly with the personality of this team.”
Jack’s mother and father, Rob, also were supportive.
“We’ve always told Jack, ‘You can’ with anything he does,” Ann said. “It took him time to learn to put socks and shoes on, but he now can do those things. We stress to him that he can do things, and we tell him that he will succeed.”
Senior Devin Johnson, who also was a teammate on the swim team with Max in years past, said he quickly learned Jack was a good teammate.
“Jack’s an awesome guy who’s always happy – and very funny,” Johnson said. “It’s like having a mini-Max on the team. I swam with Max since I joined the team, and last year Max and I spent a lot of time in the pool.
“You can see a lot of how Max has worn off on Jack. For example, Max uses his hands when he talks, and Jack does the same thing. But they both have a great work ethic, and they both always have a smile on their face.”
Kellie Olson, the coach of Forest Lake JV team, admitted to a learning curve when Jack joined the squad.
“I didn’t know what Jack needed, and his para, Kayla [Oakley], didn’t know much about swimming,” Olson said. “There were a few weeks where we learned how to communicate with one another.”
Olson began writing out the sets for JV practice, and then adjusted it for Jack in the beginning.
“Towards the end of the season he pretty much kept up with the other swimmers. It has been amazing to watch his improvement,” she said.
She admitted that having Jack on the team this season affected the way she coaches.
“I look at things differently now,” she said. “I have to look for other ways to help him do what the other swimmers do. I’ve put in some research on his condition and ways to work with him, and there have been things I have learned to help him that help the other boys on the team. …
“I’m so glad Jack came out. I was nervous at the beginning, because I wanted to make sure I could help him. But it’s been amazing to watch him grow. And the boys around the team have grown. I’ve grown, too. This was a better team because Jack was on it.”
Jack gives back to the team
Everyone on the Forest Lake swim team knows a “Jack True joke.” And when asked, Jack always has one ready.
“Why did the man put his car in the oven?” Jack asked. After a pause, he delivers the punch line: “He wanted a hot rod.”
And if you don’t like a particular joke, Jack is ready with a replacement. “What does the vampire take for his bad cold? Coffin drops,” Jack said, laughing.
“I’ll never forget trying to give Jack a fist bump,” senior Devin Johnson said. “Instead of a fist bump, he’ll use his fingers as legs running up your arm, and he’ll say, ‘Squirrel.’ It’s really funny.”
Jack’s teammates support him loudest during competitions, when many can be seen straining towards the edge of the pool, cheering him on.
Teammate Robert Bour said he enjoys watching Jack.
“When Jack swims, it’s inspirational,” Bour said.
Johnson explained that cheering for every teammate on a swim team is a no-brainer.
“For Jack, the amount of work he puts into the sport is insane. His work ethic is through the roof. It’s easy to cheer him on because he’s a trooper,” Johnson said.
Those words are music to Oakley’s ears.
“It has been amazing to watch,” she said. “It brings tears to my eyes, especially when I work in a special education population that at times may be secluded from the rest of the student population. These boys welcome and embrace Jack, and they love him so much. That’s what we want for every special education kid, so it’s great to see it for Jack.”
Jack knows his teammates are cheering for him. Well, sort of.
“I just block out the noise when I swim,” he said, then smiles as a joke comes to mind. “The only person I can hear is my sister. She is super loud.”
Olson said the support goes beyond his teammates yelling for him during a meet.
“It’s been interesting to see how other teams embrace Jack, too,” she said. “They cheer him on, they’ll give him a high five, and they’ll talk to him if they can. Coaches have been wonderful, because they know Jack’s time will be a little slower, and that will make the meet last a little longer. But they don’t complain: They wait and cheer for him, too. Swimming is a wonderful community.”
Jack’s mom agrees.
“When I watch him interact with his teammates, it makes me cry,” Ann said. “They really have a brotherhood. His teammates love him and accept him as Jack.
“These boys have opened up and shown that they care about him. There’s an amazing family around this swim team, and it’s been here for years. It extends to the parents as well.”
Mancini won’t need to badger Jack to return to the team.
“Coach Mancini and coach Olson both encourage me a lot,” Jack said. “I really appreciate it. That’s why I want to come back next year.
“Swimming at the meets is the best. That and being with my friends and my teammates. That’s great, too.”
