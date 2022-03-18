Yes, Forest Lake product Leif Nordgren failed to earn a medal in this his final Winter Olympics, which were held in Beijing, China in February.
But Nordgren did receive an excellent prize: His wife, Caitlin Napoleoni, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a healthy baby girl they named Astrid Lynae Nordgren. Astrid arrived on Feb. 6.
Two days after watching Astrid’s birth via FaceTime, the new father, who grew up in Marine on St. Croix, placed 87th in the 20-kilometer individual race competed at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.
Nordgren, a 2007 graduate of Forest Lake Area High School, then placed 83rd in the men’s 10-kilometer sprint competition on Feb. 12, and joined teammates Sean Doherty, Jake Brown, and Paul Schommer to place 13th in the men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay.
The fact that the 32-year-old Nordgren did not medal in his third Olympics did not affect his happiness at what took place last month.
“I could not be happier the way the Olympics worked out,” he said. “I didn’t have great performances at the Olympics, but I was happy to return home afterwards.
“It put life and sports in a good balance.”
The battle to reach Beijing
Nordgren was a member of Forest Lake’s Nordic ski team all four years of high school, and that was the time he started training for biathlons, which combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. It is a race where contestants ski over a trail that leads to a shooting area, and any missed shots taken result in time or distance being added to a racer’s total.
Nordgren, who now lives in Vermont, took to the sport and eventually earned a spot on the Olympic team that competed in Sochi, Russia in 2014. Four years later, after marrying Napoleoni, he earned his second Olympic berth and competed in the Olympics held in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Nordgren has faced an uphill battle preparing for the Olympics – and the battle began just as this year’s winter racing season started.
“I had my first upper respiratory illness in November, just two days before the season began,” he said. “It was a little chest and sinus cold. In our sports, when you need to be at the top of your game, that can take a lot of the wind out of your sails.”
Though he would normally take time off to recover, he was participating in a number of team relays and couldn’t do so.
Then Nordgren came down with another cold just before the Olympic Trials in January.
“That one was ever worse than the first one,” he said. “I barely qualified for the Olympic team, but I managed to do it. It wasn’t pretty, and I wasn’t in the best place physically heading into the Olympics.”
But Nordgren’s dreams of earning an Olympic medal remained alive.
The final Olympics
While the Olympic’s COVID-19 protocols may seem draconian to some, Nordgren said he and his teammates were prepared for them in the years leading up to them.
“This Olympics was a little different because of the protocols put in place by the Chinese, but it wasn’t this stressful change – we were all used to dealing with them,” he said.
Olympic life was very different, though.
“The housing was decent, and the food was decent,” Nordgren said. “But you weren’t encouraged to interact with athletes from other sports and other nations as you normally would be in the Olympics. For example, in the dining hall, every seat was for one person and enclosed in Plexiglas.
“You weren’t really encouraged to talk to others at that time. But it was cool to go there and experience the culture as much as you can while being locked in the Olympic village.”
And what is the memory Nordgren will take from his time in China’s capital?
“It was insanely cold there,” he said. “That was taxing, both mentally and physically. The cold came with a lot of wind, and that affected the shooting as well.”
Complicating things for Nordgren and his family during the Olympics was the timing for the birth of his daughter.
“You can’t exactly plan those things out perfectly,” Nordgren said. “We knew this was going to be my last season, my last Olympics. So Caitlin was really supportive of me, basically allowing me to do what I needed to do.
“We were lucky that Caitlin’s parents were with her during the birth – I didn’t have to worry about anything, because I knew she would be well taken-care of.”
Looking back, looking ahead
Knowing he’s in his final season of competition has given Nordgren plenty of time to reflect on his career.
“I’ve looked back plenty over the last year or so,” he said. “We travel to World Cup venues every week throughout the winter, and there have been venues where it’s been my last time there. I find myself reminiscing about races there, thinking about team and individual performances.”
“In these final weeks, it will hit me much, much harder.”
In a recent competition held in Kontiolahti, Finland, Nordgren placed 39th in the men’s 12.5-kilometer pursuit.
It was easy, though, for Nordgren to talk about his favorite Olympic memory.
“Relays are my favorite races to do,” he said. “So our sixth place in the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 was the team’s best performance in a really long time, maybe ever. We had a solid relay from 2014-18, and I’ll miss those races the most.”
One thing Nordgren will not miss is the travel that has kept him separated from his wife and family over long stretches of the winter.
“That’s been on my mind a lot the last couple of years,” he said. “We’re basically on the road from early November until the end of March every single winter, and I would leave for a week or two of training every month in the summer.
“I’m looking forward to being done with that travel so I can spend time with my wife and newborn daughter. That’s the silver lining of calling it quits.”
Nordgren already has taken steps to move into a new career. He joined the Vermont National Guard with plans to begin pilot training this summer.
“I knew I wouldn’t do biathlon forever, and I wanted to determine what I would be doing once I hung up the skis,” he said. “That led me to join the National Guard. They have a great biathlon program, so I’m able to train and get great support while I’m in Vermont.”
Nordgren’s parents have since moved from Marine on St. Croix to a home just north of Grand Rapids, meaning his chances of visiting Forest Lake are remote. But the three-time Olympian said he won’t forget his hometown.
“As I have looked back the past couple of weeks and months, it’s been telling how important high school sports at Forest Lake were to my career,” Nordgren said. “I don’t think I’d be where I am today had I not joined the Nordic team at Forest Lake. The old Nordic coach, Deno Johnson, is still a dear friend of mine.
“The whole mentality of high school sports is beneficial to a lot of kids: they teach a lot of lessons. I’m also good friends with the current coach at Forest Lake, Ryan Wright, so it’s great to follow the successes of the program and lessons those current athletes are learning. I know I’ll always remember my time as a high school athlete at Forest Lake.”
Click here to read this 2014 Forest Lake Times article about Nordgren's push for his first Olympic berth.
Click here to read this 2018 Forest Lake Times article about Nordgren returning to the Olympics that year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.