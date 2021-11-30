The United States Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for the 2022 National Small Business Week Awards. Nominations need to be submitted online at sba.gov/nsbw by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. There are six categories for nominees to be entered in: small business person of the year, small business exporter of the year, Phoenix awards for disaster recovery, federal procurement awards, awards to SBA resource partners, and small business investment company of the year. Award winners will be honored the first week of May at the National Small Business Week ceremony.

