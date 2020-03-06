Bruce Sampson of Forest Lake was honored along with 10 other 2019 Bracket Drag Racing Series champions in the circuit’s awards banquet on Feb. 22.
Series races were held at Brainerd International Speedway throughout the year. Sampson won the season championship in the Pro Bike/Sled class with a record that included two event victories and a number of other high finishes to total 2,701 series points.
That mark bested runner-up Brad Harder (Waconia) by just four points, the slimmest margin of victory in any of the 11 classes in the Series. Wyatt Niesen (Brooklyn Park) placed third.
Sampson competed on a 1999 Suzuki that averaged a racing speed of close to 150 miles per hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.