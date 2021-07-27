Attendees can raise money and register for the Relay For Life event at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to support the community effort to fight cancer. The event features an opening ceremony before the survivor/caregiver walk which allows community members to show strength and cheer on the relay teams. During the ceremony, luminaries will be lit to honor survivors and loved ones that died, followed by the closing ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of everyone a part of the relay.
For more information about the event, visit relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
