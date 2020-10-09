The Forest Lake Area High School Alpine ski team is sponsoring their annual ski swap on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forest Lake High School.

The ski team will be collecting new and used snowboards, downhill and cross-country skis, boots, bindings, poles, apparel, helmets, snowshoes, and much more. Anyone who is interested in selling their ski items will need to check them in on Friday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. in order to have them sold.

There is an equipment check-in fee of $5 per person due at the time of check-in and 20% commission will be collected on all sold items. All unsold equipment needs to be picked up after the event from 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 24. All uncollected unsold equipment will be considered a donation to the Forest Lake Alpine Boosters Club.

All proceeds benefit the Forest Lake Ranger Alpine Ski Team. For more information on the event or to learn how to participate visit facebook.com/forestlakeskiswap.

