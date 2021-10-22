The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Department of Public Health and Environment and the Scandia Fire Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Scandia Fire Hall.
The event is aimed to provide a safe, easy and responsible way to dispose of prescriptions, over-the-counter and pet medications in all forms ranging from pills to creams to powder or sprays. All drops will be anonymous. They will not accept needles, chemotherapy drugs or thermometers.
