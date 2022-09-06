The northern part of Washington County is filled with many stories of the early days of the settlement of Minnesota. There was a great draw to the area with fertile fields and beautiful lakes. It took only a few years for people to come into the area when it was opened for settlement, and among the first to till the soil in the region were Jeremiah and Mary Poston.
Jeremiah Poston was born on July 12, 1819, in Hanging Rock, Virginia. He was the son of the Rev. Richard and Elizabeth Poston and the brother of Rebecca Poston Simmons.
Belle Poston McCurty, the daughter of Jeremiah, wrote: “Father never went to public school but had a tutor. He was a very well-educated man. He often filled in at church when the preacher didn’t arrive.”
“I recall,” said Belle, “once when he was called on to preach unexpectedly, he arose and talked extemporaneously [for] two hours on a chapter in the Book of Esther.”
Poston started out on his own. His father gave all his children, when they reached adulthood, a good horse and $500 – a good amount of money at the time. While visiting Quincy, Illinois, Jeremiah stopped at the home of John Cartwright, and it was there that he first met his future wife, Mary. They married on April 19, 1849, and settled on a 160-acre farm in Forest Lake in 1856.
In 1861, Mary Poston started the “blab school” that ran out of the family’s two-story log home on the north shore of Forest Lake. She would use an elementary speller and the few books available; she taught the children by having them recite out loud the spelling of the worlds and reading stories to them. This school was the first school in what would become Washington County Rural School District 56.
In 1871, for the benefit of his health and the education of their children, Jeremiah and Mary moved the family to Le Sueur. After staying in that community for four years, the family moved back to their home in Forest Lake.
Jeremiah’s health continued to be a problem. He fought hard to take care of his family, 11 children in all, but on Dec. 2, 1876, he lost his fight and died. Before his death, he and his family were one of the founding families of the Methodist Episcopal Church, which organized in February 1876.
After the death of Jeremiah, Mary continued to raise 11 children on the farm in Forest Lake. Eventually, the farm was passed to another generation. Many of the Poston children remained in the Forest Lake area and created a foundation of a long-time dedication to the community. It was families like the Postons that helped to make Forest Lake the community it is today and will continue to influence the decisions that are made for many generations to come.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
