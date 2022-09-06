History 0901.jpg

In 1861, Mary Poston started the “blab school” from the family’s two-story log home on the north shore of Forest Lake.

 Submitted Photos

The northern part of Washington County is filled with many stories of the early days of the settlement of Minnesota. There was a great draw to the area with fertile fields and beautiful lakes. It took only a few years for people to come into the area when it was opened for settlement, and among the first to till the soil in the region were Jeremiah and Mary Poston.

history0901-02.jpg

Jeremiah Poston

Jeremiah Poston was born on July 12, 1819, in Hanging Rock, Virginia. He was the son of the Rev. Richard and Elizabeth Poston and the brother of Rebecca Poston Simmons.

History0901-01.jpg

Mary Poston

