The North Branch Area Library will host its regional poetry contest for students in grades K-12 to submit a poem about this year’s theme: heroes.

Written entries are due by 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Submissions can be turned in online at ecrlib.org/events/youth-poetry-contest.

Participants will be judged in four different age groups: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

The poems will be judged on Saturday, April 23.

Every poet’s entry is eligible to win a $10 prize, and the winner will receive a $25 cash prize during the casual reception from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30.

Tags

Load comments