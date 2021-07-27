Print

A photo of last year’s winner, taken at Lake Elmo Park Preserve. 

This year, the Washington County Park permit will feature a photo of St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. Applicants that have taken photos of that regional park can enter in the contest by Oct. 4, 2021. The winning photo will be printed on the 2022/2023 park permit. Email ParksPhotos@co.washington.mn.us to apply. 

