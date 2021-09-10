Interested people can purchase a paver to honor a veteran, living or deceased, that will be placed at the Lakeside Memorial Park by the flags by Wednesday, Sept. 15. There are 328 pavers currently installed, the small 4-inch by 8-inch paver is $150, while the 8-inch by 16- inch large paver is $300. Each buyer is allowed three lines of text onto each paver.
More information about how to purchase a paver can be found at ci.forest-lake.mn.us/209/Veterans-Memorial.
