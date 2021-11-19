The American Legion will host its annual oratorical speech contest that will begin at local American Legion, Forest Lake’s is post 225. The contest asks for students from ninth to 12th grade to enter and compete for the $500 first prize, $300 second prize and $100 third prize. The local winner will advance to compete at the Legion’s third district on Saturday, Feb. 12.

To enter the competition, contestants must record an eight-to-10 minute speech about the United States Constitution. Videos should be emailed to the Forest Lake American Legion Chaplin Ron Miller at ron@miltech.org by Thursday, Jan. 6.

Tags

Load comments