Eric Ode, a poet, musician and author of children’s books, visited Scandia Elementary School on Feb. 18, entertaining students with stories, poems and songs. Ode spoke to students about his artistic inspirations and about the perseverance required to become a published author. Ode’s visit was sponsored by the Scandia Parent-Teacher Organization and the
Scandia-Marine Lions Club.
