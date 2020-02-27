The Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District is seeking nominations or the 2020 Watershed Champion Awards.
The purpose of the Watershed Champion Awards is to acknowledge individual citizens, community groups and local governments, whose contributions to water quality improvements and stewardship have assisted the District in achieving its mission of protecting and improving the local water resources within its boundaries.
Awards will be presented in four adult categories (residential/individual, agricultural, municipal and commercial/community/group) and there will also be a junior award for those under 18. Nominations are due by March 31 and must relate to projects or programs completed within the District boundary.
The nomination form can be found online at clflwd.org. Call 651-395-5858 for more information. Winners will be recognized at the District’s annual State of the Watershed public information meeting on April 30 at Stella’s Restaurant.
