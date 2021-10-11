Market Wagon is a new online food delivery service that will provide fresh produce and groceries from local sellers to residents in seven counties, including Anoka and Washington. Market Wagon offers 165 products that range from meats, dairy products, bakery goods and produce. Orders will be delivered every Tuesday, and more information can be found online at marketwagon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.