The National Alliance on Mental Illness named Sen. Karin Housley (Dist. 39) Legislator of the Year during its annual conference on Saturday, Nov. 13. The award is given to an individual who is an outspoken advocate for children and adults with mental illness. Housley authored a bill for the creation of service standards in the mental health system. In the past session she supported NAMI’s bill for conducting a study on “sober home” residents and the benefits that brings to an individuals well-being and lifestyle change.

Tags

Load comments