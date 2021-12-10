The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified a new muskie weight-based state record of 55 pounds and 14 ounces from Mille Lacs Lake. The previous record was a 54-pound muskie from Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957.
Nolan Sprengeler caught the fish on Monday, Nov. 22 with his friends Kevin Kray and Zack Skoglund. The three went out on the fishing trip in the afternoon and planned to stay until around 8 p.m. The day started with some trouble getting in the water and resulted in the trio breaking some ice to get Sprengeler’s boat in and out of the water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.