The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified a new muskie weight-based state record of 55 pounds and 14 ounces from Mille Lacs Lake. The previous record was a 54-pound muskie from Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957.

Nolan Sprengeler caught the fish on Monday, Nov. 22 with his friends Kevin Kray and Zack Skoglund. The three went out on the fishing trip in the afternoon and planned to stay until around 8 p.m. The day started with some trouble getting in the water and resulted in the trio breaking some ice to get Sprengeler’s boat in and out of the water.

