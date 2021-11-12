MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, opened its enrollment period which is available now until Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, for health and dental coverage to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. To be covered at the start of the year on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, enrollment must be finished on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Assistance is available by phone at 651-539-2099. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays; no Saturdays in November, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in December, except Christmas; and closed on Sundays.

