MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, opened its enrollment period which is available now until Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, for health and dental coverage to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. To be covered at the start of the year on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, enrollment must be finished on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Assistance is available by phone at 651-539-2099. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays; no Saturdays in November, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in December, except Christmas; and closed on Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.