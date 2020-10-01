The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is requesting that deer hunters fill out a questionnaire on what types of wildlife they see on their hunts this season.
Hunters can enter wildlife including deer, turkeys, bears, fishers and other species, plus any information about the deer they harvest. Hunters are also encouraged to report if they do not see any deer while hunting as well.
The DNR is looking for this information so that it can look at population estimates to help manage wildlife.
For more information or to fill out the form visit dnr.state.mn.us.
