The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will hold its Hope and Healing state conference virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The conference will feature speakers and 15 breakout sessions on current mental health topics with professionals, advocates about mental illness.

The opening keynote speaker is Elyn R. Saks, an expert on the law and mental health policies. The closing keynote speaker is Damien Fair.

Attendees can register online at namimn.org.

Tags

Load comments