National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will offer a variety of online mental health classes throughout January and February to adults and young adults living with mental illness.
Some online classes include: Hope for Recovery, a class about mental illnesses like anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and suicide prevention; Family to Family, an eight-week class for attendees to learn about mental illness, the brain, treatments and resources to help family members living with mental illness; In Our Own Voice, a class for attendees to hear from trained speakers about their personal stories of living with mental illness and recovering; Creating Caring Communities, a class for attendees to learn about the impact of negative attitudes; and suicide prevention classes.
Class information and registration can be done online at namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled.
