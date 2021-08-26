Help Me Connect is a new website started by the Minnesota Department of Health to help families navigate local, county and state resources like dental care, disability services, health development, legal services and more. Families with children from infancy to 8 years old will have access to the website resources by visiting, HelpMeConnectMN.org.
