Masquers Theatre Company will host an audition workshop for area thespians from ages 8 to 18 who are interested in learning how to better prepare for an audition. The workshop will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Forest Lake Area High School. There will be four different categories attendees can pursue at the workshop: singing, monologues, cold reads or choreography. It is not required that participants have already performed in a Masquers production prior to the workshop. Rather the goal of the audition workshop is to support young actors.
Masquers opened its summer camp registration for students ages 4 to 6; 7 to 16; and 8 to 17 years old. Each age group will perform a different production tailored to that age-groups skill set.
Children ages 4 to 6 will rehearse and perform “Ocean Explorers” and learn basics of singing and dancing on stage. Registration is $55 per child. Rehearsals will run from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16.
Children ages 7 to 16 will perform “Greek Myths” and further their skills in memorizing lines, learning theatrical lingo, blocking, and vocal projection. Registration is $175 per child. Rehearsals will run from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 23.
Students ages 8 to 17 will perform “Honk Jr.” This program is tailored to students who have acted in a prior production before, although it doesn’t need to be a prior Masquers show. Participants in this camp will put a show together in three weeks running from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 30. Registration is $295 per student.
The cast will perform the show at 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 for the wider community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.