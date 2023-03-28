Masquers Theatre Company will host an audition workshop for area thespians from ages 8 to 18 who are interested in learning how to better prepare for an audition. The workshop will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Forest Lake Area High School. There will be four different categories attendees can pursue at the workshop: singing, monologues, cold reads or choreography. It is not required that participants have already performed in a Masquers production prior to the workshop. Rather the goal of the audition workshop is to support young actors.

The half-day work session will be $10 per student, and registration can be done online at masquers-theatre.ticketleap.com.

Tags

Load comments