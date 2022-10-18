Every summer, children from all around head out to camp. Camp could be a scout camp, a language camp, a church camp or whatever, but it was a camp that allowed children to leave home for a week or so, make new friends and enjoy themselves after a long school year.
In Forest Lake, there was a camp for more than 50 years where children from across the Twin Cities and the Midwest would come and spend some time just being children. This camp was called the Mary Davis Sunshine Lodge.
The camp was a gift from Mary Davis of Minneapolis and was named for her and established in 1903. The Community Chest of Minneapolis supported the lodge. In its early days, both Minneapolis and St. Paul lodges worked together sending guests from both cities. It was later used exclusively for Minneapolis Sunshine branches and was maintained by them. The international Sunshine Society was a voluntary organization, with each state maintaining its own division.
The lodge was originally located where the old Forest Lake City Hall and Library were. In 1926, when pavement was put in for the street, some of the land was taken away. The Sunshine Society then purchased some lake shore property in the Fred Richter addition from Fritz Israelson, bordering South Shore Drive and Southeast Seventh Street, and moved all the buildings to the site.
After the move to the new site, an assembly hall, nursery, hospital and large dining room were added to the lodge. This gave the lodge a capacity of 185 people, and during the Depression, more than 200 people would enjoy the lodge weekly. The staff at the lodge included a director, housekeeper, first and second cooks, two general workers, a playground worker and a man for general work.
There was also a campground associated with the lodge where people would set up their tents and enjoy a lakeside getaway.
In the early years, the Northern Pacific Railway offered free transportation from Minneapolis to the lodge. Later, a local school bus was donated for transportation, and then a chartered bus was used.
By 1950, more than 40,000 underprivileged mothers and children had enjoyed a week or more of fun and relaxation at Mary Davis Sunshine Lodge in Forest Lake.
As time went on, the lodge was supported by the Community Chest of both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Some of the needy families were sponsored by local churches and other organizations. When the funds started to decrease, the lodge closed in the late 1950s.
Not much is left to recognize that the lodge even existed on Forest Lake. The buildings were town down, and homes have since been built along the lake. One street sign— “Sunshine Court” — tells the story of the Mary Davis Sunshine Lodge in Forest Lake.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
