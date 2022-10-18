History 1013.jpg

By 1950, more than 40,000 needy and underprivileged mothers and children had enjoyed a week or more at Mary Davis Sunshine Lodge.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

Every summer, children from all around head out to camp. Camp could be a scout camp, a language camp, a church camp or whatever, but it was a camp that allowed children to leave home for a week or so, make new friends and enjoy themselves after a long school year.

In Forest Lake, there was a camp for more than 50 years where children from across the Twin Cities and the Midwest would come and spend some time just being children. This camp was called the Mary Davis Sunshine Lodge.

