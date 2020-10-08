Lakes International Language Academy senior Strom Norcross has been named a 2021 National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.
He scored among the highest in Minnesota on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Of the 1.5 million students who took the test only 16,000 were chosen as semifinalists. As a semifinalist, Norcross must now complete an extensive application to be considered for selection as a finalist.
Norcross has attended LILA since kindergarten and played on the soccer team since 2014. He is also currently the captain of the Dragons basketball team.
Outside of school Norcross has been a member of the Augsburg Suzuki Chamber Orchestra for the past 13 years and has played in the Minnesota Youth Symphony.
