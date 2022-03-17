For 95 years, Houle Grocery had been located at 91 North Lake St. In 1892, Joseph W. Houle and Pris Peloquin sold groceries. Four years later, Pris sold his share to Tony Moosbrugger, Joseph’s brother-in-law. The firm was known as J.W. Houle and Company.
Ray Houle, son of J.W. Houle, worked in the store as a youngster and became the owner in 1925. To supply his store with the fresh vegetables and fruits, Ray would wake up at 3 a.m. and drive his truck into the city’s farmer’s market. He returned with the best picks of tomatoes, celery, crates of peaches, pears, plums and watermelons. Houle Grocery was known for its high quality produce.
Delivering grocery orders around town and around the lakes at this time was by horse-drawn carts. When motor vehicles became available, the service progressed to trucks. This was a summer job. Even for the cottage boys, it was an interesting job meeting new people on the routes.
Upon entering the store, shoppers could smell the ripened bananas hanging from the stalk, which were cut to order with a curved sharp knife. The aroma of freshly ground coffee and spices, onions, melons and chocolate candy hung in the air.
A rack holding big boxes of bulk cookies stood along the right-hand side of the wall. Shoppers had their pick of chocolate-covered grahams, marshmallow and peanut butter cookies.
In the early years, clerks filled the orders by selecting items from the wooden shelves and bringing them to the wooden counters in the front. Customers stood and watched the clerk pile the purchases on the counter. Perishable items were wrapped in paper from a large roll and tied with string. The grocery bill was added by hand and rung up on the cash register.
Houle Grocery always planned a special holiday atmosphere for their store. Huge stacks of walnuts, hazelnuts and other goods rested on the floor along the aisle. The store offered bulk mincemeat and bright red cranberries, probably picked in the cranberry bogs on the east side of the lake.
Fresh green boughs trimmed the front of the store. The two windows offered a selection of choice fruits for fruit baskets and large containers of Christmas candies such as ribbon candy, chocolate sponge candy, peanut brittle and soft shelled filled candy.
Since this was a family business, Ray and his wife Mryll were assisted by their children Joe, Bob, Jeanette and Judy in their growing up years. Joe became the third generation to carry on the business. He, in turn, was assisted by his two children, Forrest and Caroline.
Adapting with the times, Houle Grocery graduated to self-service with shopping carts. Shelf products were different, too, but some things never changed in Houle Grocery: the friendliness of owners and clerks, excellent quality of food and the delivery service. Ray was connected with the store until his death in October 1985.
A difficult decision for Joe that stunned his friends and regular customers came the day he announced the closing of the store in January 1987.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
