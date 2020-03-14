Peter Bodley
Contributing Writer
A YMCA day camp, which has been a summer fixture at Lake George Regional Park, Oak Grove, the past 20 years, will remain there under a new lease with Anoka County.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 11 authorized Parks Director Jeff Perry to negotiate a new lease with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities allowing it to operate Camp Guy Robinson in the regional park for the next three years with one, two-year option to renew.
The initial lease agreement, which expired in January, was approved in 2000, and since then the camp “has provided youth in Anoka County and the surrounding areas an opportunity to participate in outdoor recreation through a supervised day camp program,” according to Perry.
The original lease was for 20 years because the YMCA wanted to get value for the buildings it has constructed in the regional park for its day camp, one for indoor activities and the other for boathouse/watercraft storage, Perry said.
An estimated 1,500 children attend the day camp every summer, from June into August, and they come not only from Anoka County but all over the Twin Cities, he said.
“The day camp program is wonderful,” Perry said.
For some campers, it is their first opportunity to experience outdoor activities such as fishing and canoeing, he said.
Under the lease, the YMCA is not charged for its use of a designated area of the regional park, a similar arrangement to the lease the county has with the YMCA for the Camp Heritage program at Wargo Nature Center in the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve.
“This has been a great working arrangement for 20 years,” said Commissioner Mike Gamache, who chairs the County Board’s parks committee.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner also praised the day camp. Her son has experienced it, she said.
According to the YMCA website, traditional camp activities are lake swimming, canoeing, archery, games and kayaking, but specialty camps are also offered that include horseback riding, arts and crafts, theater, archery, fishing, canoeing/kayaking, outdoor living skills and science.
Needs-based scholarships are provided to make camp more affordable based on such factors as annual income, number of adults in the home and number of dependents, the website states.
The day camp is open to children age 4 through eighth grade.
