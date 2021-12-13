Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, along with state health officials, is reminding women over the age of 40 to regularly schedule mammogram appointments with their healthcare provider. This public service announcement was encouraged following a decrease in mammogram appointments during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts have projected that due to a decrease of patients getting mammograms, breast cancer-related deaths may increase by 2030.
The Minnesota Department of Health Sage Screening Program partners with more than 470 clinics across the state to offer free mammograms.
For more information, call 888-643-2584 or visit health.state.mn.us/diseases/cancer/sage/screening/index.
