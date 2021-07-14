The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is hosting its sixth annual In. Art Show and Competition showcased at the Hallberg Center for the Arts between Thursday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 18. Artists should send in work in any medium, including sculptures this year, for the art competition by Sunday, Aug. 1. The artists’ work will be judged by three judges on Aug. 19, in 16 different categories with the opportunity to win a portion of the $3,800 prize money.  

For more information and to apply, visit WyomingCreativeArts.org.

