I never would have guessed that a successful children’s movie could be made on the subject of necromancy, but I guess that’s just “the magic of Disney (and Pixar).”
The treatment in “Onward” of a very bizarre subject – a fantasy quest by two teenage elves to resurrect, for one day only, the father they never knew – somehow manages to work, even if, after seeing it, I’m not entirely sure how they pulled it off.
The setting of the movie is a little confusing, and, as I’ll note in a bit, I’m not sure the filmmakers entirely had a grasp on it. The confusing nature of the setting can probably only really be described in highly informal language: “So, like, there’s this world that was, like, a standard swords-and-magic fantasy world, with heroes, monsters and wizards, and instead of humans they had all kinds of sentient creatures like elves, fauns, trolls, ogres and so forth. But then, like, at some indeterminate point, the fantasy creatures thought magic was too hard to master, and so one of them, like, invents all of modern technology, basically? So you end up with a modern world of television, cellphones, iWatches, cars and freeways, but, like, inhabited by elves and ogres and fauns and stuff? And, like, there’s kind of, sort of still magic, but maybe just not as much anymore?”
Are you lost? Well, seeing the movie won’t really help. Even the question of when exactly the change from magic to technology happened is portrayed inconsistently, having occurred in a past era or having occurred in the living memory of middle-aged characters, depending on what the plot needs in a given scene.
This kind of confusion doesn’t really hurt what the movie is trying to do, though, and because it’s a cartoon for kids. One doesn’t want to expend too much energy on it.
So let’s move on to the plot: High school student elf Ian (Tom Holland) and his older layabout brother Barley (Chris Pratt) lost their father to an unspecified but suspiciously cancer-like illness many years ago, such that Barley can just barely remember Dad and Ian can’t remember him at all.
While going through their day-to-day lives as sort-of-magical creature-teenagers, they discover a wizard’s staff and the words to a spell their dad, who was maybe sort of possibly kind of a wizard (more confusion here) had left behind. The spell allows them to bring Dad back from the dead for just one day.
Barley attempts the spell but cannot bring it off. Ian, however, has the gift of magic (sort of) and is able to get things going. Unfortunately, he is only able to perform half the spell before a vital component of the process, a “phoenix stone,” breaks, leaving him with only the legs and torso of his father. It’s magic, of course, so the fact that Dad only has his lower half does not prevent him from running around in the world, and it is this silent semi-dad character that provides most of the movie’s best laughs, as he, as a diesmbodied pair of legs, sprints, staggers, trips and stumbles through the magical-urban world.
Because the spell has been cast, even imperfectly, the 24-hour clock has begun, so the boys find themselves thrown into a wild and crazy quest to find another phoenix stone to finish the spell in time to salvage at least a few moments with a fully constituted dad. Along the way, Ian develops his magical skills with the help of Barley, who cannot use magic but who is an expert on how it works because he is a rabid fan of a game that mixes elements of Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: the Gathering, which, due to the formerly-magic nature of their world, can be described as historically accurate.
The headline to this review, starting with “I don’t know how ...” is an adaptation of one of Ian’s lines in the movie. At some point during their chaotic, half-modern, half-fantasy quest, Ian says, “I don’t know how any of this works.” The viewers will sympathize, because ... well, see everything else I’ve written. Ian says this a few minutes before he uses an enlargening spell in such a way as to allow him and his brother to float down a stream on a gigantic Cheeto. It’s ... you know, it’s just that kind of movie.
You’ll leave the theater not knowing how any of it worked, but the thing is, the movie as a whole actually does work.” Everything in it is just as outlandish as I’ve stated, and I haven’t yet even mentioned how the boys’ mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) teams up with a manticore (Octavia Spencer) who gives up her job as manager of a slightly magicked-up Applebee’s to join in their own half-modern, half-magical quest, nor have I mentioned the vicious biker gang of pixies who, because pixies are tiny, must work together in teams of 10 to control one motorcycle – one hanging off the throttle, two pushing the handlebars, one squeezing the brake, etc. I also haven’t mentioned that the boys are being pursued throughout their adventure by the police, led by a centaur officer (Mel Rodriguez).
How does all of that work?
In the end, it just does: The filmmakers pull off magic of a different kind of to pull it all together. I won’t spoil the ending, but somehow, someway, in all of that insanity, the filmmakers pull off a heartwarming conclusion that is neither cheap nor cliched, and which contains all the heartbreak and loss that would really occur if, somehow, we could see a lost loved one once, but only once, again.
I left the theater so confused, but ultimately, I award the film 3 3/4 phoenix stones, whatever those are, out of 5.
Beyond the main plot, there are lots of little details that show the animators were having a lot of fun. There are plenty of quick one-to-two second gags that you can easily miss if you happen to blink, which reference various fantasy-type works like “Lord of the Rings.” One probably will need to get the DVD and have one’s thumb hovering over the pause button to catch them all.
There are certainly weaknesses in “Onward” as well, and you can probably find them all explicated in the only other movie review I’ve done for the Times, on “Ferdinand” in 2017. It’s a kid’s cartoon movie, so it can’t help following the standard tropes of that genre. Just like you’d expect, there are two mismatched main characters who don’t get along, but then they do get along, but later something happens that makes them not get along for a while, and then finally they reconcile and get along again in the end. Without even looking it up, I remember noting of Ferdinand that “of course, it had to have a scene near the middle where the characters all start dancing for some reason.” Yes indeed, the elf brothers and their legs-only dad end up having a dance party near the halfway point of the quest. Even in an impressively vast and creative world like the one in which “Onward” takes place, some tropes just seem to be unavoidable.
Don’t expect to know what in the world you just saw, if you choose to see “Onward,” but I bet you’ll like what you saw ... whatever it was.
