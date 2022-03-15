Sometimes they were known as “Central,” and sometimes they had the cute nickname of “Hello Girl”: these were the girls that manned the telephone switchboards during the time of the wall-crank telephones.
This was the day of the party lines, and each family had their own code. Two long rings and one short ring signaled the John Jones’s residence. Maybe the Smiths had one long ring and three short rings. You could bet your last dollar, however, that there was a lot of eavesdropping going on. Easily one could hear those telltale clicks when someone picked up the receiver.
One stock phrase used to scare off the listeners was, “Who’s rubbernecking?” followed by a number of simultaneous clicks. Keeping a secret wasn’t easy in those days.
The start of the telephone in Forest Lake goes back to 1899. A long-distance line between Forest Lake and North Branch was put in by Charles Avery and Fred Murray. The telephones were originally located in just hotels and other public places. Then in 1904, the telephone came to greater Forest Lake after the installation of a one-position magneto switchboard in the rear of the J.L. Simmons Dry Goods Store.
Business wasn’t very rushing, and Ida Rahm, the operator, waited on store customers and did other work while attending the switchboard. A loud bell sounded if someone wanted to make a call. Etta and Lillian Simmons also were operators during the first years.
Later, the exchange was moved across the street into a little white-framed building. The service operated from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. In 1913, the Tri-State Company took over and the exchange moved once again, this time to the upstairs of the brick, two-story Herzberg Building. A few of the early operators were Myrtle Lulling, May Jepsen and Laura Kennedy.
Hamm kidnapping
In the early 1930s, a big story occurred: the William Hamm kidnapping. Imagine how Lu Heim, chief operator, felt when she received a telephone call from a man saying, “I’m Billy Hamm, and I’ve just been released. Could you please call my family?” The kidnappers had let him off the road in an area near Wyoming, which was also close to the Thurnbeck Farm at the time.
Lu’s sister, Angela, with Alice Cyr, Mabel Johnson, Beulah Sutherland and Marie Peloquin were operators at that time. Lu was the chief operator until she married Eddie Shipstad.
Another one of the operator’s important duties was to ring the siren at noon, 6 p.m. and one blast for the 10 p.m. curfew. Three blasts meant a fire in town, and four indicated a fire in the country. The most dreaded call was five. That signaled a drowning. Everybody accounted for their children when this call came in.
A special “yellow drop” on the switchboard was reserved for each fireman. When a fire call came in, the girls quickly called each fireman disclosing only the fire’s location.
The girls were there for any kind of help or information, and were often called to relay the correct time. Sometimes they were there to just talk. The doctors frequently checked in with the girls, especially when they made house calls or long trips into the country at night. Even the undertaker called at times. The girls actually were similar to an answering service.
Along with her regular duties, one of the girls would be lucky or unlucky enough to work nights, keeping the switchboard attended until about 2 a.m. Then the operator could stretch out on a cot and catch a little sleep, provided there weren’t a few lively people still in the mood to talk. At about 5 a.m., the switchboard would start to light up again. The telephone girls memorized the numbers of all the business places for quick service. Since the callers would ask for specific businesses such as Ersfeld Meats or the Bus Depot, nobody had to look up a number.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
