History 1215.JPG

The Forest View Hotel, as photographed in 1917, was destroyed by fire twice: first in 1899 and again when it was Vogel’s Supper Club, in 1962.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

Some of the folks behind them remain a mystery

Michael Marsh settled in what became Forest Lake in the late 1860s. He opened a store and a hotel that became the keystone to the development of the community.

Tags

Load comments