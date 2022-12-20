Some of the folks behind them remain a mystery
Michael Marsh settled in what became Forest Lake in the late 1860s. He opened a store and a hotel that became the keystone to the development of the community.
As people settled in Forest Lake, more people came to the area during the summer months, with more demands for hotels, so soon more were established. The early hotels provided a place to stay for visitors, and they also provided employment for the local citizens.
Hotels helped to build Forest Lake.
The Euclid Hotel was constructed during the 1890s and was built by A.P. Noyes, an early settler and Civil War veteran. The hotel was originally named the “Hotel Leon.” It was later owned by a Mr. Dobson, and Tom Starkey around 1910, and was later sold to a Mr. Kisten. The Euclid was advertised as “strictly first class” with the note that “rooms are clean and airy – table is well-served.” The rate was $2 per day “to all” in 1903. The site of this hotel was approximately across the street from Mattson’s Funeral Home today. The hotel was later torn down.
The Forest Home Hotel and a few cottages around the area were owned and operated by Victor and Hulda Berggren. Hulda was known throughout the community as “Grandma” and was an excellent cook. The hotel operated in the community from 1879 until 1913, when Hulda decided to quit the business. After it closed, it was used as a home, and it later was torn down so the land could be used as a trailer park for several years. The Lakeside Woods Condominiums later resided on the same plot of land.
The date of construction of the Forest View Hotel is unknown. It was mentioned in the Stillwater Messenger newspaper on May 27, 1899 that it was “destroyed by fire at midnight last Saturday [May 20, 1899].” The hotel was rebuilt on the corner of Lake Street and West Broadway Avenue. One of the early owners was Phil Fable. The hotel had a saloon downstairs, which was tended by Steve Hendrickson for many years. Mrs. Fable served food in an upstairs dining room. The hotel took on the name “The Park Hotel” under the ownership of Steve Hendrickson, Sr., who bartended for years.
The Hendricksons purchased the hotel in 1918, and with the onset of the Prohibition, it became Hendrickson’s Cafe and Park Hotel. In 1925, the cafe became the agency for the Greyhound Bus Depot, continuing in the role for 35 years. Steven Hendrickson’s son died in 1932, and his wife Eugenie continued on and added a tap room in 1938 after the Prohibition was repealed. In 1941 the building was leased to Bert and Elsie Vogel, and in 1945, the Vogels purchased the building. The name was changed to Vogel Cafe, Bar and Hotel. In 1959 it transformed again into Vogel’s Supper Club. On June 6, 1962, just before closing time, a burning odor was discovered. Everyone was ushered safely out, but the building burned until it collapsed.
The Hotel Jaxjo, on the northern end of Forest Lake, is really a mystery. When it was built, who built it and who owned it are unknown, but it is known that it did exist.
There were others who came and went to serve the many visitors of Forest Lake over the years. When Highway 35 was put in, many of the old hotels closed or moved to be closer to the highway. Many of the lake cabins and cottages that also served the lake community started to be winterized and have now become year-round homes.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
