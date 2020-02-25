CO band.jpg

Eight Forest Lake Area High School musicians participated in the North East Minnesota Band Directors Association regional Honor Band at East High School in Duluth on Feb. 22. Front row, from left: FLAHS band director Barry Zumwalde, sophomore Ally Hoekstra, freshman Megan Jennen, sophomore Michael Calin and sophomore Zachary Calin. Back row, from left: sophomore Hope Burleson, sophomore Tierney McJames, freshman Laura Kelley and sophomore Ben Jasinski.

