Vickie Wendel
History Columnist
In the 1890s, the northeastern part of Anoka County was home to a unique industry. A tall, tough grass called sedge grass – though more commonly called “wire grass” by locals – grew in the area. This grass was too coarse and hard for animal feed, but the American Twine Company believed it could be harvested to make twine. The company bought roughly 30,000 acres in the Columbus and Linwood areas to harvest grass. Their efforts at making twine failed, but other companies became interested in the grass and a number of them invested in Anoka County’s wire grass.
The Crex Carpet Company wanted to use the long grass to weave rugs that would be lightweight and inexpensive. Wire grass material had a strong ability to hold paint or dye that was used to decorate rugs, and this enterprise proved more successful than the twine business.
Crex soon employed more than 300 men during the busy seasons and established four camps to house and feed the men working in the grass fields. The company also hired women, especially for the “flopping” crews, which bore the responsibility of turning the cut grass over to dry it thoroughly.
Wages in the wire grass business were one to two dollars per day, but if a man provided his own team of horses, he could receive twice as much. A worker who brought his own horses would receive well above the average wage for the time, which in 1910 was 26 cents an hour, or $2.06 for an eight-hour day.
Crews cut wire grass in much the same manner as grain, using a horse-drawn gleaner to cut the grass and then laying the plants in rows to dry. Flopping crews turned the grass over to get it dry on the bottom side.
Once the grass had dried, it was tied into bundles with twine, hauled to higher ground and stacked. The company maintained teams of younger boys to make “wire grass knots”, which meant they cut a length of twine and tied a loop on one end. The bundle tiers used these to bind up individual bundles of wire grass. Work in the camps continued until the first snowfall. The stacks of grass bundles were fed into a hay press and bound into 200-pound bales. Once the ground was frozen, loads of these bales were hauled to the railroad for shipping to St. Paul.
Wire grass needed moist, swampy land on which to grow. Ditching efforts in Anoka County for roads and other projects in the early 1900s began to drain the wetlands and the wire grass no longer flourished. Competition from imports available after World War I made the grass in Anoka County unprofitable, and operations had completely ceased by 1920. The Crex Carpet Company let most of the land in Anoka County go back for non-payment of taxes. Much of the land where wire grass formerly thrived is now the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Center.
Vickie Wendel is the Executive Director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
