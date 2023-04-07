Many communities are known for certain things – Stillwater is the “Birthplace of Minnesota,” Forest Lake is known for the lake, and Scandia is known for its early Swedish history.
Jacob Fahlstrom is known as the first Swede in Minnesota, but there were three who arrived in 1850. Carl Fernstrom, Oscar Roos and August Sandahl settled near what is now Hay Lake, made claim to 40 acres of land and built a substantial log house in October 1850.
The three men left a year later, selling their farm to another Swedish immigrant named Daniel Nilson. The community never forgot those three adventurous young immigrants. To commemorate their achievements, the townspeople erected a monument: a 22-foot-high obelisk at the spot of the log house.
On Oct. 18, 1900, the unveiling and dedication of the monument erected at the site of the original log house took place before a “magnificent assemblage of 1,500 people” with the Rev. Eric Norelius, the Rev. Theo Kjellgren, professor J.S. Carlson, Sen. Moses E. Clapp and Gov. Samuel Van Sant addressing the crowd.
Van Sant said: “Your state appreciates to the fullest extent what the Swedish people have done in the development of this state. This monument, which has been raised to the memory of the Swedish pioneers, may crumble and pass way, but the deeds of the Swedish people will live in the pages of Minnesota history.”
Norelius, the president of Augustana Synod, unveiled the obelisk and said: “The Swedes have been an important factor in the history of this state, and may we always honor the memory of those who first came here. Let us love the country of our adoption, but let us not forget out own fatherland, which gave us our ancestors and many of us our birth. Let us always have a warm spot in our hearts for that country, and let us always be good citizens.”
In 1925, another dedication for the 75th anniversary of the Swedish settlers took place at the obelisk. That day in October saw rain and cold weather, but the people in the area turned out along with Minnesota Gov. Theodore Christenson, who placed a wreath at the original site of the first Swedes in Minnesota.
In 1950, another large crowd came out and heard speeches by local politicians and the then-pastor of Elim Lutheran Church.
In 1975, the 125th anniversary was in serious danger. The king of Norway came to Minnesota at the time of the anniversary of the arrival of the first Swedish settlers.
Anna Engquist, of Scandia, remarked, “We’re going to celebrate Friday and Saturday, no matter what the Norwegians have been doing in our state all week.”
Mrs. Edsel Johnson commented, “We’re matching Norway’s Olav with Per Olaf Forshell, the Swedish consul for Minnesota!” Greetings were made by Lt. Gov. Ruby Perpich, Russell Fridley of the Minnesota Historical Society and state Sen. Robert Brown.
The Scandia community again celebrated in 2000, marking the 100th anniversary of the obelisk and the 150th anniversary of the first Swedish settlement in Minnesota. The granite monument still stands today, with the Swedish and American flags together; two nations creating one community together.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.