In 1925, Minnesota Gov. Theodore Christenson spoke at the 75th anniversary of celebrating Swedish settlers of Scandia.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

Many communities are known for certain things – Stillwater is the “Birthplace of Minnesota,” Forest Lake is known for the lake, and Scandia is known for its early Swedish history.

Jacob Fahlstrom is known as the first Swede in Minnesota, but there were three who arrived in 1850. Carl Fernstrom, Oscar Roos and August Sandahl settled near what is now Hay Lake, made claim to 40 acres of land and built a substantial log house in October 1850.

