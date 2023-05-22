The anniversary of the ending of World War I is on Nov. 11. During that war, more than 1,000 men from Washington County went into the military to help the allies and fight for freedom. Not everyone came home from the battlefields, and a few who paid that ultimate sacrifice were from the Forest Lake area.
Fred Ekstrom, the son of Esias Ekstrom of Forest Lake, entered the service on July 1, 1917. He served as sergeant in Company D, 9th Infantry and got into action in the earliest battles in which the U.S. forces were engaged. In February 1918, he was gassed with mustard gas and was removed from the battlefield. He was sent to a military hospital in New York and died there on Feb. 16, 1919.
Walter Berglund, of Scandia, was the son of Joseph Berglund. He served as a corporal in Company G, 354th Infantry. He had entered service on June 26, 1918, training at Camp Grant, Illinois, and going overseas in September and went soon afterward to the front lines. He was killed by wounds received while fighting in the Argonne Forest on Oct. 27, 1918.
Isaac Nelson, son of Peter Nelson of Copas, was a private in Company D, 3rd Pioneer Infantry. He entered the service on Aug. 17, 1918, and was trained at Camp Wadsworth, South Carolina. He went overseas within a month of the date of entering service, serving on munition dumps and supplying munitions for the Rainbow (42nd) Division. He died on Dec. 17, 1918, after an illness of two weeks at Vittel, France. He was 29 years old.
Julius Kramer entered service in June 1918 at Camp Grant, Illinois. He was transferred to Camp Upton and almost immediately sailed for overseas. He died of wounds received in action during the Meuse-Argonne offensive, dying on Oct. 29, 1918. Kramer served as a private in Company K, 341st Infantry. He was buried in an American cemetery near where he died.
Not all soldiers who died were killed in action. During the time of the war, there was an influenza outbreak that killed thousands around the country and infected some military bases, in which a few local soldiers died at their training camps.
John Nygren, son of Victor Nygren of Forest Lake, was sent to Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia. He had been assigned to an engineering unit when he became ill and died only 11 days after enlisting. He contracted pneumonia during the time of the influenza epidemic. At the time of his death, he was 23 years old.
Benjamin Olson, son of Herman Olson of Forest Lake, died at Camp Grant on Oct. 8, 1918. He, like John Nygren, contracted pneumonia and died as a result at the military hospital there. He was serving at the time as a private in the 44th Company, 161st Depot Brigade. He was 24 years old at the time of his death.
On Nov. 11, 1918, the Hay Lake School children spontaneously erupted into a celebration with the news of the end of the war.
Rodney Engquist, then only 14 years old, later described the scene that day: “It was about 2 p.m. when word reached us that the war had come to an end upon the signing of an armistice. The teacher immediately dismissed classes for the day, and I ran to the bell room and rang the bell for an hour and a half. Everyone was happy to think that the horrible war was over.”
These soldiers and others like them made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Some have been remembered with their names gracing American Legion Posts, as Julius Kramer does with the post in Mahtomedi. When the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month comes around this year, it is our duty to remember their sacrifice and honor those who stood up for our freedoms.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
