Loss of a brewery meant first Marine fire department
In the heat of summer, it is refreshing to have a nice, cold beverage from the refrigerator. To some, that beverage may be a beer. As one wipes off the label of the beer, the place that it was brewed, often Milwaukee or St. Louis, catches the drinker’s eye. After the cool drink is finished, there is a moment’s pause to reflect — what if the brewery were just around the corner. Knowing that it is not, the refreshed person heads out to finish the yard work.
However, at one time Stillwater could boast three breweries, and even in the small village of Marine there was a brewery creating refreshments for the public more than 125 years ago.
According to the “History of Washington County and the St. Croix Valley,” published in 1881, the “Marine brewery was started about 1856 by [John] Kaufman, a German from Hudson.” Then, about three years later, Swiss born John Graf purchased Kaufman’s brewery, and in 1865 constructed larger buildings for development of a bigger brewery with his son Emil.
In 1870, the brewery was sold to John F. Wichman and Henry Gartner, who had come to Marine in the mid-1850s and embarked on making the Marine Brewery one of the premiere breweries in the state. The brewery consisted, at that time, of a saloon and Wichman’s home near the river bluff, just south of the millstream, near where the mill site historic marker is standing today.
By 1875, the Marine Brewery was making approximately 185 barrels of beer annually. In 1880, after Gartner’s death, Wichman became the sole owner and the production of the brewery was increased. In 1880, the brewery manufactured 300 barrels of beer, using 900 bushels of barley and employing two men.
At 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 1886, flames were spotted coming from the dry kiln in the basement of the brewery. The alarm was sounded and the town’s people came “speedily upon the scene,” but the fire raced through the brewery building, and any attempt to save it was abandoned. However, the flames were spreading fast and it was possible that the fire could reach the planning mill and lumberyard. A bucket brigade was started and the mill and yard were saved. The fire did spread to the Wichmans’ home, which was later destroyed by the fire, but some of the household items were brought out to safety.
The estimates of the damage of the fire ranged from $3,000 to $3,500, and since the Wichmans had no insurance, the brewery was a total loss. The Stillwater Gazette proclaimed that “the citizens of Marine are deserving of much credit for their determined fight against great odds to prevent a further spread of the fire which at one time threatened to destroy the entire place.”
On the day of the fire, the Marine Village Council held a meeting and appointed John Bevens to investigate the cost of a suitable fire engine and 500 feet of hose. Later, on April 10, 1886, the council voted to purchase such an engine, which officially established the Marine Volunteer Fire Department.
Wichman did rebuild, but the brewery was never put back into operation. Wichman died in December of 1915, and his building was used in many different ways, from hotels to restaurants, a couple of saloons and even an ice cream shop. The building was torn down in the late 1950s, and there was some talk of making the site a nursing home. Eventually, according to James T. Dunn, the site was cleared completely in the fall of 1972 by the Minnesota Historical Society and is today a part of the historic mill property.
So the next time you are up in Marine, grab a cold one (a soda, of course) and visit the site that once was the Marine Brewery.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
